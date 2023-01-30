English
    Bharat Jodo Yatra not for winning elections: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

    Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and the BJP were pursuing the policy widening the poor-rich divide in the country.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST
    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File image)

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra was not for winning elections but to counter the hate spread by the BJP and the RSS in the country.

    Addressing a rally to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, amid heavy snowfall, he also said Gandhi was determined to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood.

    "The yatra was not for winning elections but against hate. BJP people are spreading hate in the country. Rahul Gandhi has proven that he can unite the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on issues like unemployment and inflation," Kharge said at the rally here to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

    Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and the BJP were pursuing the policy widening the poor-rich divide in the country.