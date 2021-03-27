English
Assam Election 2021: 9.47% turnout recorded in first two hours of polling

While the polling so far has been peaceful, some complaints of EVM glitches were lodged, an Election Commission official said.

PTI
March 27, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
The eight-phase election in Bengal will conclude on April 29 (Representative image)

An estimated 9.47 per cent of the total 81.09 lakh electors exercised their franchise till 9 am in 47 constituencies of Assam where polling is underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in the first phase of elections on Saturday.

Long queues were seen outside polling booths with voters and election officials adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

First voters in many polling stations were greeted with saplings.

Voting began at 7 am in the northeastern state to decide the fate of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and a host of ministers and opposition leaders, the official said.

Altogether 264 candidates, including 23 women, are in the fray, he said.

A total of 300 companies of security forces have been deployed in the first phase, in which people are voting at 11,537 polling stations across 12 districts of upper Assam and the northern bank of Brahmaputra.
TAGS: #Assam Election 2021 #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Politics
first published: Mar 27, 2021 10:56 am

