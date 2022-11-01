Arvind Kejriwal seeks resignation of Gujarat CM over Morbi tragedy

"If there is photo of Laxmiji and Ganeshji on our currency notes, our country will prosper," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that the contract for repairing the suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, was given to a watch-making company.

“The company had no expertise, why was the contract given to them? The repair work was supposed to be completed within 7-8 months. The company completed work within five months, following which the bridge was thrown open,” Kejriwal alleged.

He accused the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) of having a connection with the company that was awarded the repair work. “There are allegations that the said company had given huge donations to BJP. Even in the FIR, the name of the company has not been mentioned,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said the chief minister of Gujarat has no right to continue in the backdrop of this major tragedy. He also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of diverting the issue of Morbi.

Free Yoga classes

Kejriwal said free Yoga classes will not stop in Delhi as he accused the BJP and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi of playing “petty politics” over Dilli Ki Yogshala.

He appealed to the instructors to continue their Yoga classes and they will be paid as well.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “With utmost grief, I have to say this that Yoga classes in various parks of Delhi were closed today. The people of Delhi are angry. We want people to remain healthy and they issued orders for discontinuation of these Yoga classes.”

“As many as 17,000 people were benefitting from Yoga classes in Delhi. Of these, around 10,000 people had post-COVID complications and they were benefiting from Yoga. Now we have decided the Yoga classes will not stop. I appeal to the Yoga instructors to continue their classes and I will make sure they get paid as well.”

Kejriwal also announced that soon Yoga classes will begin in Punjab also. “I have spoken to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to start free Yoga classes. If AAP is voted to power in Gujarat, we will start Yoga classes for people of the state as well,” he said.

Kejriwal also alleged the next target (of BJP) is to attack Mohalla Clinics and contractual teachers. They want to create problems in the health and education sectors.

“I will fight for the people of Delhi. We won’t let developmental works stop. I won’t let people face any problem. Mohalla Clinics will also continue, even if they try to stop them,” Kejriwal added.

He also refuted the charges of LG’s office that the file for the extension of Yoga classes wasn’t sent by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegations

“Before the Punjab elections, BJP tried to use Kumar Vishwas against me. And before the Gujarat elections, they brought up Sukesh Chandrasekhar. As per reports, Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a conman, who looted many. Government is using him against us,” said Kejriwal.

He also accused the BJP-led Centre of diverting the issue of Morbi. “The TV channels have stopped talking about the Morbi tragedy. Everywhere it's Chandrasekhar and Satyendra Jain. People who died have been forgotten,” Kejriwal said.