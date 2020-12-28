AIMIM to tie up with BTP in Gujarat: Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel

Asaduddin-Owaisi

The All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen will contest local bodies' polls in Gujarat in alliance with the Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), the AIMIM's Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel said on Monday.

He told PTI that his party planned to make an entry into Gujarat's political theatre after tasting success with five seats in the Bihar Assembly polls, results of which were declared on November 10.

"We plan to contest the local bodies' elections in Gujarat in alliance with the BTP. We do not have a state unit as yet in Gujarat but there are AIMIM supporters working in places like Ahmedabad and Bharuch," he said.

"I am going to Gujarat in the first week of next month for talks with BTP, after which I will submit a report to my party president," he added.

The BTP has two MLAs in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.