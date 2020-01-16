App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury dares Centre, says ‘I am a Pakistani, do whatever you want’

This comes a day after Chowdhury stirred a row by urging authorities to reinvestigate the Pulwama case

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has sparked another controversy by declaring himself a “Pakistani” and challenging the Centre to act against him.

While addressing a party gathering in Basirhat, Chowdhury attacked the Centre over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizen (NRC).

“Yes, I am a Pakistani. You do whatever you wish to do,” he said, according to a report in the Financial Express.

“I am being called a Pakistani. Today, I want to tell that I am a Pakistani. You do whatever you want. Whatever people sitting in Delhi say we have to accept it, otherwise we will be branded as a traitor,” the Congress leader in Lok Sabha said.

“India is not the personal property of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” he added.

This comes a day after Chowdhury had started a row by urging authorities to reinvestigate the Pulwama case after decorated Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) senior cop Davinder Singh was found travelling with terrorists.

Posting a series of tweets on January 14, the parliamentarian from West Bengal hinted that Singh, who is the Deputy Superintendent of JKP, might be involved in the February 14, 2019 attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers.

Chowdhury tweeted that if the cop was named "Davindar Khan" (sic), the "troll regiment of RSS would have reacted more stringently". He further added that "we cannot afford to be penny wise and pound foolish".

"Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it," he added (sic).

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, however, has slammed the "nefarious designs" of the Congress to underplay Pakistan's involvement in terror attacks on India's soil.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury #Current Affairs #India #Politics

