AAP received Rs 38.24 crore in contributions from its leaders, donors in 2021-22

Aam Aadmi Party

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received Rs 38.24 crore through a number of donors in 2021-22, including monthly contributions from several party leaders, according to documents made public by the Election Commission on Friday.

While a bulk of the donations came from electoral trusts of corporates, Kejriwal and other party leaders also made monthly contributions to the party like scores of other donors.

While Kejriwal and Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and minister Gopal Rai donated Rs 10,000 each every month to the party in the 2021-22 financial year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chaddha contributed Rs 5,000 each per month during the fiscal. Delhi MLA Atishi contributed Rs 3,500 per month during the financial year.

AAP Treasurer Narain Dass Gupta made the disclosures in a contribution report submitted to the Election Commission that included a list of donors who have donated in excess of Rs 20,000 during the financial year.

Recognised national and state political parties have to make such disclosures to the Election Commission under Section 29(1) of the Representation of the People Act-1951.