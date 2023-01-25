What Moneycontrol’s Budget Sensitivity Index tells us about Budget expectations | Market Minutes
In this edition of Market Minutes, N Mahalakshmi talks about Moneycontrol’s proprietary index that gauges market expectations from the Budget. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends
January 25, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends