    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    In this edition of The Week on Dalal Street, catch Anuj Singhal, Managing Editor, CNBC Awaaz discuss PSU banks, RBI policy, pharma stocks and more with Moneycontrol's Nandita Khemka.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 09, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST

    In this weekly podcast, we talk about:

    - Why markets were in a consolidation mode through the week

    - The RBI hiked interest rates by 35 bps in the December MPC meeting , is another 25 bps rate hike likely in February?

    - What to expect from the US Federal reserve's meeting next week?

    - PSU bank index was the biggest sectoral gainer this week, will we see more upside ahead?

    - Regulatory concerns returned to haunt Sun Pharma. What is the way forward for pharma companies like Lupin, Glenmark that have come under the regulatory scanner recently?

    - IT sector has been under a fair bit of pressure. What should investors do now?

    - Paytm announced considering a share buyback. Will it revive its fortunes?
