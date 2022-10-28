English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The market is holding strong despite overall news flow being more negative than positive. Anuj Singhal, Managing Editor, CNBC Awaaz feels November may not be as strong a month for the bulls as October was, but there is unlikely to be much of a downside.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 28, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

    In this weekly podcast with Santosh Nair, he talks about

    Why banks may have another 6 to 8 good quarters ahead of them

    Why ICICI Bank may overtake HDFC Bank in terms of valuation

    Why the expiry of the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors in stocks like Nykaa, Paytm, Policy Bazaar and Delhivery may throw up some interesting opportunities

    Close

    Why the best of Tata Chemicals may be behind for the time being

    Views on SBI Card & Payment Services, Tata Elxsi

    Why defence stocks still have steam left in them?

    Is value investing going out of fashion?

    Key things to keep an eye out for next week
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Nifty #NSE #Podcast #share market #stock market #stocks
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 07:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.