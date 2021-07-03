MARKET NEWS

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

In this episode, Kunal talks about what 3 things he looks in startups before he invest. Tune in to know more

Moneycontrol News
July 03, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

In this episode of "The Private Market Show", brought to you by  Moneycontrol.com and LetsVenture, we talk to entrepreneur and investor Kunal Bahl.

Kunal is one of the few founder who angel invests in a structured way via Titan Capital. Kunal talks about what 3 things he looks in startups before he invest and why he believes looking at the margin structure of any business is very important.

He also shares the story of how he became an early investor in Ola and how he was amazed using the Mama Earth product before investing in the company. Tune into the Episode.
TAGS: #investment #Kunal Bahl #LetsVenture #Ola #Podcast #The Private Market Show #The Private Market Show Podcast
first published: Jul 3, 2021 11:00 am

