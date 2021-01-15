MARKET NEWS

The Market Podcast | Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath has these 3 expectations from FM in Budget 2021

Indian market might well be trading at the higher end of the valuation bank which has made Nikhil Kamath slightly cautious on D-Street.

Kshitij Anand
January 15, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST

Indian market might well be trading at the higher end of the valuation bank which has made Nikhil Kamath slightly cautions on D-Street, he said in The Market Podcast with Moneycontrol.

Kamath who is a Co-founder and CIO, True Beacon, and Zerodha has three broad expectations from the Finance Minister in the Budget 2021.

The first expectation is the long-standing one – the abolition of STT or Securities Transaction Tax (STT). The government should aim at bringing more people in the equity markets and by the abolition of STT we expect participation would increase.

STT is charged or levied on every purchase and sale of securities that are listed on the stock exchanges.

The other expectations from Budget 2021 are to ease up norms to get listed in India or raise capital. A lot of good companies are getting listed overseas which takes away the opportunity from Indian investors to invest which could well turn out to be the growth stories of the next decade.

And, lastly incentivizing investors who are coming in through CAT III Alternative Funds. It can be a great sales pitch for India across the world.

Category III AIFs employ complex trading strategies as well as use leverage. Various types of funds such as hedge funds, PIPE Funds, etc. are registered as Category III AIF.

(Please tune into the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Nikhil Kamath #Podcast #The Market podcast #Union Budget 2021
first published: Jan 15, 2021 05:08 pm

