App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Why Airtel rose despite AGR setback and what to do with DMart, Yes Bank and IRCTC

Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with CNBC-TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal, who gives his view on four highly "trending" stocks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After outperforming for nearly two months, mid-caps witnessed the first real decline in the week gone by (February 10-14) falling 2 percent, even as the Nifty was flat. Overall there was quite a bit of volatility. In fact, towards the end of the week, SBI and HDFC Bank saw quite a bit of selling pressure.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with CNBC-TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal, who gives his view on four highly "trending" stocks, Bharti Airtel, DMart, Yes Bank and IRCTC.

Close
Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 05:47 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #DMart #IRCTC #Market Edge #Podcast #stocks #The Market podcast #Yes Bank

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.