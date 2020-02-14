The Market Podcast | Why Airtel rose despite AGR setback and what to do with DMart, Yes Bank and IRCTC

After outperforming for nearly two months, mid-caps witnessed the first real decline in the week gone by (February 10-14) falling 2 percent, even as the Nifty was flat. Overall there was quite a bit of volatility. In fact, towards the end of the week, SBI and HDFC Bank saw quite a bit of selling pressure.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with CNBC-TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal, who gives his view on four highly "trending" stocks, Bharti Airtel, DMart, Yes Bank and IRCTC.