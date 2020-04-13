App
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | This fund manager managing over Rs 60,000 cr has special advice for new investors 

Once we see the first signs of economic recovery, stock prices will react faster. Anyone who is investing in markets now should at least have a time frame of 3-5 years.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

The most difficult thing to do on D-Street for investors is to put in money but it is even tougher if you are a new investor. But, history suggests that investment made in difficult times like these have made money, Sampath Reddy is a Chief Investment Officer at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited who manages about Rs 60,000 cr in term of AUM told Moneycontrol in a ‘Market Podcast’.

“Investment made during challenging times like these have reward investors based on historical data. I would suggest that new investors should make use of the opportunity because a lot of companies are trading below their intrinsic value,” he said.

Reddy further added that this time is right for investors to get into the market. Always remember, that these tough times will not last long. At best it could take another 6 –months to a year for companies to recover and bounce back towards normalcy.

But, once we see the first signs of economic recovery, stock prices will react faster. Anyone who is investing in markets now should at least have a time frame of 3-5 years.

(Tune in to listen to the full podcast)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 04:48 pm

