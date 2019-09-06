The Market Podcast | Reforms will only change sentiment, won't boost market overnight

The market witnessed immense volatility in the first week of September 2019, which is likely to continue in the near term. Although the government has been taking measures to boost the economy, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair says that the reforms will not change the economy nor the market overnight.

A turnaround is necessary to lift market sentiments, the auto sector needs a push, the jobs market is down, which is a cause of worry, as this is the main reason for a slowdown in demand.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Jerome Anthony talks to Nair about all that happened in the market this past week and what to look forward to in the coming week.

Rs 599 for first year