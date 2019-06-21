App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Investors nervous as rains delayed; budget 2019 outlook bleak

In this episode Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair tells Jerome Anthony about all the developments in the market and what investors should look forward to in the coming week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market witnessed high volatility this week coupled with a lot of selling in mid- and smallcap shares. Investors seems to be nervous ahead of budget 2019, which is scheduled for July 5, and are reluctant to buy more as stocks are expensive.

Moreover, the delay in monsoon and the water crisis prevailing in numerous parts of the country, will hit the agricultural sector, which could lead to a rise in food inflation.

In this edition of The Market Podcast, Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair to find out what was the reason behind the high volatility in the market and what to expect in the upcoming week.

Listen to the Market Podcast for more.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #Market Edge #Podcast #stock markets #The Market podcast

