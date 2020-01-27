Tech Mate podcast | Data Privacy Day: How to protect yourself from juice jacking and other online frauds

Do you know what’s “Juice jacking”? It is a cyberattack where a hacker can steal all your personal data from your phone. You too could have been a victim of this simple attack, wherein all the hacker has to do is get you to the nearest charger. Yes, many a times we have charged our mobile devices at airports and lounges, and if you did use a data cable to charge your device, you could’ve been hacked too.

While, there is no foolproof system to save oneself from being defrauded over the phone or on the internet, imposters keep trying to con using newer ways. You could get a call where the caller tells you that you’re the lucky winner of a million dollar lottery. Or a hacker could use another means to gain remote access to you phone, these conmen are always innovating newer ways to cheat innocent people.

As Data Privacy Day is observed on January 28 across the world, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Vishal Jain, Partner at Deloitte India, to find out how one can stay safe and protect their money from fraudsters.