Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mate podcast | Data Privacy Day: How to protect yourself from juice jacking and other online frauds

Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Vishal Jain, Partner at Deloitte India, to find out how one can stay safe online and protect their money and data from fraudsters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Do you know what’s “Juice jacking”? It is a cyberattack where a hacker can steal all your personal data from your phone. You too could have been a victim of this simple attack, wherein all the hacker has to do is get you to the nearest charger. Yes, many a times we have charged our mobile devices at airports and lounges, and if you did use a data cable to charge your device, you could’ve been hacked too.

While, there is no foolproof system to save oneself from being defrauded over the phone or on the internet, imposters keep trying to con using newer ways. You could get a call where the caller tells you that you’re the lucky winner of a million dollar lottery. Or a hacker could use another means to gain remote access to you phone, these conmen are always innovating newer ways to cheat innocent people.

As Data Privacy Day is observed on January 28 across the world, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Vishal Jain, Partner at Deloitte India, to find out how one can stay safe and protect their money from fraudsters.

Tune in to the Tech Mate podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 07:36 pm

