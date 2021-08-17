Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Investors are often told not to put all eggs in one basket. Diversification of investments across different asset classes -- equity, debt, gold, real-estate, etc. -- can help in the long run.

However, you need to make sure that your investments have low co-relation, i.e. when one asset class does poorly, the other asset class tends to do the opposite.

Apart from different asset classes, investing across different investment styles is also a smart way to diversify your investments. In today’s episode of Simply Save podcast, we are joined by Nishant Agarwal, head-investment advisory and family office, at ASK Wealth, to talk about importance of having exposure to different investment styles.