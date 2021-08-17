MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani talks with Nishant Agarwal, head-investment advisory and family office, ASK Wealth

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 05:31 PM IST

Investors are often told not to put all eggs in one basket. Diversification of investments across different asset classes -- equity, debt, gold, real-estate, etc. -- can help in the long run. 

However, you need to make sure that your investments have low co-relation, i.e. when one asset class does poorly, the other asset class tends to do the opposite.

Also read: How many equity funds should you have in your portfolio?

Apart from different asset classes, investing across different investment styles is also a smart way to diversify your investments. In today’s episode of Simply Save podcast, we are joined by Nishant Agarwal, head-investment advisory and family office, at ASK Wealth, to talk about importance of having exposure to different investment styles. 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ask wealth #equity #investment #Nishant Agarwal #personal finance #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast
first published: Aug 17, 2021 05:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.