Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani talks with Kalpesh Ashar, certified financial planner and registered investment advisor 

Jash Kriplani
August 31, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST

We are seeing a flurry of new fund offers (NFOs) getting launched by mutual funds (MFs). Fund houses are either filling the gaps in their product basket or launching funds that give investors option of a new investment theme or a sector. 

Some of the NFOs have also gone onto collect record investor inflows. So, how should you be dealing with this sharp rise of NFOs? Should you add them to your investment portfolio or avoid? Under what conditions, does an NFO merit your investments? 

In today’s episode of Simply Save Podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani talks with Kalpesh Ashar, certified financial planner and registered investment advisor, for answers on these and other questions around NFOs. 
Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
first published: Aug 31, 2021 05:00 pm

