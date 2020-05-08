Simply Save podcast | Your money and COVID-19: Here's why it's better to pay off your EMIs, despite RBI’s moratorium

When the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave a loan moratorium to those whose cash flows are in pressure due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many thought that loans are waived. The truth is you still have to pay your loans. It’s a temporary relief give to you for three months to tide over a financial crisis if you face one. But your interest will be accumulated and compounded over time and you will have to pay your entire interest, eventually.

In this Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol’s personal finance editor Kayezad E. Adajania dissects the loan moratorium and tells you how to apply for one, if you need one.