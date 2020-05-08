App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Your money and COVID-19: Here's why it's better to pay off your EMIs, despite RBI’s moratorium

Kayezad E. Adajania dissects the loan moratorium and tells you how to apply for one, if you need one.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

When the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave a loan moratorium to those whose cash flows are in pressure due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many thought that loans are waived. The truth is you still have to pay your loans. It’s a temporary relief give to you for three months to tide over a financial crisis if you face one. But your interest will be accumulated and compounded over time and you will have to pay your entire interest, eventually.

In this Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol’s personal finance editor Kayezad E. Adajania dissects the loan moratorium and tells you how to apply for one, if you need one.

Tune into the Your money and COVID-19 podcast for more.

Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 8, 2020 02:56 pm

Repatriation flights to India | Air India brings back Indians stranded in Singapore

Coronavirus impact: Indian pharma exports miss target, stand at $20.58 billion in FY20

Repatriation flights to India: Here's all you need to know

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

