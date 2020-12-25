MARKET NEWS

Simply Save Podcast | With registered investment advisors facing slew of new norms, should you still take advisory services?

Suresh Sadagopan, founder, Ladder7 Financial Advisories, talks to Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani on why should investors be more willing to pay fees for advice, especially after the new regulations

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2020 / 11:08 AM IST

Indian investors are yet to accept the idea of paying fees for advice. Except for few, investors largely feel that it is an avoidable expense.

At the same time, SEBI -- the market regulator -- has been trying to turn registered investment advisors (RIAs) into more accepted financial intermediaries.

The idea behind creating this new class of financial intermediary is to give investors a choice to avail services from professionals, that are solely focused on advice and don’t distribute any financial products.

Recently, SEBI laid down additional set of regulations for investment advisors. While this significantly increases the compliance burden for RIAs, tighter regulations would offer more comfort to investors, who might be thinking of approaching the RIAs.

How do these regulations impact the investment advisors and more importantly can these regulatory changes make investors now more open to the idea of availing fee-based advisory services?

In this podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani speaks with Suresh Sadagopan, founder of Ladder7 Financial Advisories, which handles close to 150 clients.

Tune in to the Simply Save podcast for more.
#Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast
first published: Dec 25, 2020 11:08 am

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

