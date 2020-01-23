App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Mistakes to avoid while investing in tax-saving instruments

Tune in to find out about common mistakes that investors make in a hurry, which can be avoided.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There are several investments that can help you save tax. With good planning and analysis, you can determine the best instruments that are suitable for your needs.

In this special Simply Save episode, host Anvita Bansal talks to Kayezad E Adajania and Preeti Kulkarni from the Moneycontrol's personal finance desk. They explain what are the common mistakes that investors make in a hurry, which can be avoided.

Tune in to Simply Save to know more.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 09:07 pm

tags #Podcast #Simply Save podcast #tax saving instruments

