Simply Save podcast | How technology and transparency have brought companies and mutual funds closer

As opposed to most fund managers who believe that company visits are crucial, Manish Gunwani who is the chief investment officer – Equity at Nippon India Mutual Fund feels that today the need to meet company managements regularly has gone down. Transparency and the ease of information availability has ensured that fund managers have the necessary details when they want.

In this episode, Monecycontrol's Kayezad E Adajania asks Manish why we still get underperforming funds despite fund managers claiming they all invest in well-managed companies.