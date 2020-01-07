App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Here's why visiting factories of companies are a part of a fund manager's job

Tune in to season 5 of Simply Save to find out more such secrets about how they choose their portfolios.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fund managers swear by numbers. Always surrounded by their annual reports and balance sheets, and spending countless hours going through spreadsheets. That is the obvious way of analysing a company.

But what gives them the edge? How well a fund manager acquires knowledge about companies, draws inputs from an entire ecosystem that backs their numbers is what distinguishes one fund manager from another.

In this episode of Simply Save, Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania talks to  Soumendra Nath Lahiri, chief investment officer at L&T mutual fund about what factory visits of companies can tell us about their capitalisation.

Close

In season 5, Adajania talks to many such fund managers to find out more such secrets about how they choose their portfolios.

Tune in for more.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #fund managers #Podcast #Simply Save podcast

