Setting Sail podcast | Mitron and Chingari founders on how they plan to fill TikTok void

Tiktok has been one of the most used apps in the list of Chinese apps that were banned by the Indian government on June 29. The app was a source of income for many Indian influencers, penetrating into tier 2 and tier 3 cities of the country.

In this special episode of Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to the founders of two homegrown social networks that have taken advantage of the Tiktok ban - Founder and CEO of Mitron Shivank Agarwal, and Co-founder of Chingari Sumit Ghosh.

The two rival company entrepreneurs come together to share their views on foreign code source, Chinese investments, and how the Galwan valley standoff has contributed to their app downloads.

Tune in to the Setting Sail podcast for more.