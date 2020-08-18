172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|setting-sail-podcast-heres-how-the-online-medical-platform-1mg-has-accelerated-covid-19-testing-in-delhi-ncr-5639611.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail podcast | Here's how the online medical platform 1mg has accelerated COVID-19 testing in Delhi-NCR

Gaurav Agarwal talks about changes that 1mg went through during the COVID-19 times.

Priyanka Sahay

Technology has played a major role in testing and treating COVID-19 patients, preventing any contact between patients and doctors.

1mg has been one such platform and has contributed to the acceleration of coronavirus testing in the Delhi-NCR region.

In this episode of Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder of 1mg to find out more about the changes that the business went through during the COVID-19 times.

Tune in to the Setting Sail podcast for more.
First Published on Aug 3, 2020 05:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #Podcast #Setting sail podcast

