Setting Sail podcast | Here's how the online medical platform 1mg has accelerated COVID-19 testing in Delhi-NCR

Gaurav Agarwal talks about changes that 1mg went through during the COVID-19 times.
Technology has played a major role in testing and treating COVID-19 patients, preventing any contact between patients and doctors.
1mg has been one such platform and has contributed to the acceleration of coronavirus testing in the Delhi-NCR region.
In this episode of Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder of 1mg to find out more about the changes that the business went through during the COVID-19 times.Tune in to the Setting Sail podcast for more.
First Published on Aug 3, 2020 05:41 pm