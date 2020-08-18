Setting Sail podcast | Here's how the online medical platform 1mg has accelerated COVID-19 testing in Delhi-NCR

Technology has played a major role in testing and treating COVID-19 patients, preventing any contact between patients and doctors.

1mg has been one such platform and has contributed to the acceleration of coronavirus testing in the Delhi-NCR region.

In this episode of Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder of 1mg to find out more about the changes that the business went through during the COVID-19 times.