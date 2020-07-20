App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail podcast | Everyone's a master-chef today leading to surge in Epigamia's yogurt products

Rohan Mirchandani talks about growth and challenges during the lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as people are staying indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has attracted many people to the kitchen to try new recipes and also build up immunity through healthy food. Epigamia, the Greek yogurt brand, is one such company that is seeing these consumer trends impacting its company in a positive way.

In this episode of Setting Sail, host Priyanka Sahay speaks to Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder and CEO of Epigamia, who talks about the growth patterns and challenges during the lockdown.

He also shares his comment on a recent controversy regarding pollution caused by one of the Epigamia suppliers in a Maharashtrian village.

Tune in to the Setting Sail for more.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 05:01 pm

