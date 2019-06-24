App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail podcast | Angels should mitigate risk by investing in multiple startups, geographies: Padmaja Ruparel

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, Moneycontrol’s Priyanka Sahay talks to co-founder of Indian Angel Network to find out how the startup industry has evolved over the past few years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Although there aren't many women entrepreneurs in the industry, there are women who have preferred to do other things in life, like acting as a catalyst to ensure the growth of startups, says Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder of Indian Angel Network (IAN).

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, Moneycontrol’s Priyanka Sahay talks to Padmaja Ruparel to find out how startup industry has evolved over the past few years and the expectations IAN and other investors have from the government.

Tune in for more.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #Catalyst #entrepenuer #investment #Podcast #Women

