Select Nexus Trust REIT, Nazara Tech & sectors to watch out for | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Federal Reserve John Williams' warning, Select Nexus Trust REIT IPO and Q4 numbers of Apollo Tyres and Nazara Technologies. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya). Also, catch Aditya Agrawala of Invest4Edu in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
May 10, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST