On the Ball podcast | EPL gameweek 12 preview: Man City travel to table-toppers Liverpool; Chelsea, Leicester target second spot

Liverpool host Manchester City for what could be the most important fixture in the English Premier League (EPL) so far, while Leicester City welcome Arsenal and Chelsea take on Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

A loss for Manchester City could see the gap between them and table-toppers Liverpool increase to nine points and give Leicester and Chelsea an opportunity to leapfrog the current EPL champions.

Manchester United will look to recover from their 1-0 defeat last week when welcome Brighton at Old Trafford and Tottenham host surprise-package Sheffield United who currently occupy sixth spot on the EPL Table.

Tune in to the 'On The Ball' podcast for previews of all the big fixtures as well as top fantasy picks for gameweek 12 from Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony, Prakhar Sachdeo and Dustin Yarde.