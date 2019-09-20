On the Ball | EPL Gameweek 6 preview: Can Chelsea upset Liverpool; Will Man City withstand the Watford press?

Chelsea welcome table-toppers Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on September 22 where they will try to become the first team to take points off the Reds this season. Jurgen Klopp's men have been in unstoppable form winning all five of their fixtures so far, but Frank Lampard will fancy his team's chances with in-form striker Tammy Abraham leading the line.

In the other big fixtures, Manchester City will look to bounce back from their shock defeat last weekend when they welcome Watford to the Etihad Stadium while Manchester United travel to West Ham.

Arsenal welcome newly promoted Aston Villa to the Emirates stadium and Tottenham travel to take on Leicester City.