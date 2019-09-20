App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball | EPL Gameweek 6 preview: Can Chelsea upset Liverpool; Will Man City withstand the Watford press?

Liverpool have been in unstoppable form winning all five of their fixtures so far, but Frank Lampard will fancy his team's chances with in-form striker Tammy Abraham leading the line.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chelsea welcome table-toppers Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on September 22 where they will try to become the first team to take points off the Reds this season. Jurgen Klopp's men have been in unstoppable form winning all five of their fixtures so far, but Frank Lampard will fancy his team's chances with in-form striker Tammy Abraham leading the line.

In the other big fixtures, Manchester City will look to bounce back from their shock defeat last weekend when they welcome Watford to the Etihad Stadium while Manchester United travel to West Ham.

Arsenal welcome newly promoted Aston Villa to the Emirates stadium and Tottenham travel to take on Leicester City.

In this episode of Moneycontrol's On The Ball podcast, Jerome Anthony, Pranav Nair, Dustin Yarde and Prakhar Sachdeo discuss how the week could pan out and offer their insights on the best Fantasy League picks.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 07:16 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #Podcast #Sports

