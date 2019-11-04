App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Special Podcast | Hold tight as earnings likely to see a turnaround in the H2 FY20

The biggest step the government has taken in terms of the tax rate cut, especially for the manufacturing sectors, is a positive sign.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Speaking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of PMS Bazaar PMS-AIF summit in Mumbai on 18 October, Amit Doshi, Investment Director at Care PMS said that a revival in corporate earnings is possible in the second half of this financial year aided by measures introduced by the government to revive investor sentiment.

“Even though both micro and macro indicators are not showing positive signs but I think in the second half of the financial year we could see earnings recovery,” said Doshi.

Close

“The biggest step the government has taken in terms of the tax rate cut, especially for the manufacturing sectors, is a positive sign. This step, in particular, should bring in a lot of investments and generate employment, and the data should start showing soon,” he said.

Apart from the tax rate cut, super monsoon would revive rural consumption which would, in turn, revive macro indicators, added Doshi.

Commenting on the measures taken by the government, Doshi said that ‘yeh dil mange more’ is the kind of approach we always have. Whatever the government does, we would want something more.

But, looking at the current scenario, the government has done most of the things to address the issues which are currently on fire. The approach is more reactive and not responsive, but we welcome it.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 02:43 pm

tags #Market Edge #Podcast #portfolio management service (PMS)

