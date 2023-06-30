Markets to open positive, Reliance Capital’s resolution plan and what’s in store for ICICI Securities | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Asha Menon talks about the largely positive sentiment across markets, the long-awaited resolution plan for Reliance Capital and the reason for oil prices trending lower despite falling inventories. In today’s Voice of Day, we have Krishna Sanghavi, CIO, Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund. He tells us why he is bullish on the power stocks. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from Shivam Shukla).
June 30, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST