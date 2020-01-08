In The News podcast | 176 killed in plane crash in Iran; 15,000 employees exit Axis Bank; Bharat bandh and more

Tune in to In The News for the top developments from India and around the world.
In the January 8 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top developments of the day.
Pandit gives updates on the Bharat bandh protests across India and also talks about the plane crash in Tehran that killed 170 people.
Raut talks about the Cabinet meeting, where the union ministers have approved an ordinance for coal mining.
He also gives the latest on the claim of Iranian State TV which has said to have killed at least 80 "American terrorists" in attacks involving 15 missiles Tehran launched on U.S. targets in Iraq.
Finally, Sharma talks about why Axis bank has seen as many as 15,000 exits in the past few months.Tune in to In The News podcast for more.