Hello, this is... podcast | Sonu Sood on social activism in the times of COVID-19

Tune in to this exclusive podcast with actor an activist Sonu Sood.
In conversation with Mridu Bhandari, actor and activist Sonu Sood talks of his efforts to help migrants in distress reach their homes safely and addresses rumours of his political aspirations swirling around.
Sood has been in the news during the nation lockdown, as he has been arranging buses and food for stranded migrants.
Tune in to this exclusive podcast for more.
First Published on Jun 1, 2020 06:55 pm