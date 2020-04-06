App
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... podcast | Adhil Shetty on investment mantras for uncertain times

Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.com, shares his views on investing in uncertain times with Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Covid 19 has not just proven to be a health hazard, but also served massive blows to financial health of investors. Unprecedented sharp declines of India’s capital market indices have hit millions of investors, eroding trillions of rupees in wealth. Should investors stay invested in anticipation of better times? Are EMI moratoriums worth considering? Would it be prudent to build an emergency fund now? Hang in there, says Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, while shares his views on investing in uncertain times with Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra on this exclusive podcast.

Tune in to Hello, This is... for more.

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.