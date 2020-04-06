Hello, This is... podcast | Adhil Shetty on investment mantras for uncertain times

Covid 19 has not just proven to be a health hazard, but also served massive blows to financial health of investors. Unprecedented sharp declines of India’s capital market indices have hit millions of investors, eroding trillions of rupees in wealth. Should investors stay invested in anticipation of better times? Are EMI moratoriums worth considering? Would it be prudent to build an emergency fund now? Hang in there, says Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, while shares his views on investing in uncertain times with Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra on this exclusive podcast.