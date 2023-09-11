G20, Vakrangee acquisition, Rishabh Instruments & Ratnaveer Precision Engineering listing debut & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today Rishabh Instruments & Ratnaveer Precision Engineering listing debut, G20, Vakrangee acquisition to global market setup. Also catch Rupak De, LKP Securities in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
September 11, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST
