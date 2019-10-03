App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Reskilling employees, here's how you can train them

Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to CEO and Founder of Schoolguru Eduserve, Shantanu Rooj to know all about training programmes for those involved in blue-collared jobs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The constant developments taking place in today's work environment could mean your skills may no longer relevant to your job profile. To stay up-to-date with your company's needs, you may have to redevelop your skills. Companies on their part, are offering micro learning modules that help employees perform their duties more efficiently, especially those involved in blue-collar jobs.

These training programmes improve and employee's soft skills along with training them on the latest new products, technologies and processes.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to CEO and Founder of Schoolguru Eduserve, Shantanu Rooj to know all about these bite-sized programmes.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 05:31 pm

