you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Gear up for these hiring changes in new-age tech jobs

Find out about the competency standards for new-age tech jobs, and how this will be beneficial for job-seekers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Corporates have been grappling with a demand-supply mismatch of talent. To deal with this, the power and automation technology firm ABB has formulated qualification packs for in areas like IoT Network Communications and IoT Cyber Security, which could serve as a benchmark for corporates to design their hiring strategy and also enable talent reskilling.

In today’s episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol’s M Saraswathy talks to Rajarshi Banerjee, Head of ABB Ability Customer Experience and Innovation-AMEA, ABB to understand how this will be beneficial for job-seekers.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

