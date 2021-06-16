MARKET NEWS

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Apurva Sheth, Executive Director and Head of Corporate business, Imarticus Learning to find out. Listen in for more ​

Moneycontrol News
June 16, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST

Amidst the extended lockdown due to the second wave of COVID-19, Indian professionals are still working from home. There is also a 'Zoom' fatigue that refers to exhaustion over long video conferences and virtual calls. But does this extend to online learning as well?

TAGS: #e-learning #education #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #Imarticus #online courses #Online Learning #Podcast
first published: Jun 16, 2021 05:15 pm

