Future Wise | Is 100% back to office the right strategy?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Sunil Goel, MD, GlobalHunt to find out the challenges. Listen in for more.

Moneycontrol News
July 28, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST

With corporate vaccinations picking up pace, India Inc is readying itself to get all its employees back to physical offices. This means that professionals who had built their work-from-home routine for more than 15 months will have to get back to their workplaces. Will employees be hesitant?

Tags: #COVID vaccination #Covid-19 #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #GlobalHunt #offices #Podcast #Sunil Goel
first published: Jul 28, 2021 05:07 pm

