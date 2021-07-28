Future Wise | Is 100% back to office the right strategy?

With corporate vaccinations picking up pace, India Inc is readying itself to get all its employees back to physical offices. This means that professionals who had built their work-from-home routine for more than 15 months will have to get back to their workplaces. Will employees be hesitant?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Sunil Goel, MD, GlobalHunt to find out the challenges. Listen in for more.