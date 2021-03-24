English
Future Wise | How is corporate training changing amidst COVID-19?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Pratik Mehta, Partner, Deloitte India to find out how the L&D modules across India Inc is seeing a change. Listen in for more.

Moneycontrol News
March 24, 2021 / 05:31 PM IST

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, corporate training modules are seeing changes. Programmes are getting more personalised, curated and bite-sized, as per a recent report​ by Deloitte India. In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Pratik Mehta, Partner, Deloitte India to find out how the L&D modules across India Inc is seeing a change. Listen in for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #corporate learning #Deloitte #India #Podcast
first published: Mar 24, 2021 05:31 pm

