Explained podcast | All you need to know about Super Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan is likely to make a landfall between Digha, some 180 km south of Kolkata in West Bengal, and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh on May 20 afternoon.

In this Explained podcast, Host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Shraddha Sharma to find out how prepared the government is to tackle the storm, even amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Tune in to the podcast for more.



