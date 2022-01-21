MARKET NEWS

ESG: Better governance for an authentic identity

Ep.2 podcast of PwC presents 'ESG - A bridge to action', in association with Moneycontrol, where Nisha Poddar discusses the role of governance in ESG with top business leaders.

January 21, 2022 / 07:31 PM IST

Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys, and Vivek Prasad, Markets Leader, PwC India, share their insights on the role of governance in helping businesses become more sustainable, in line with their ESG goals. Hosted by Nisha Poddar, the discussion highlights how a robust governance mechanism can help organisations navigate possible challenges in their ESG transformation journey and become fit for future.
Jan 21, 2022

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

