App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's pick: More PNB takeovers likely; CCI watching Maruti closely; Cannabis company CEO paid highly

...and other stories from India and around the world (including one about Bonobo mothers being their sons' best wingmen)

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rakesh Sharma

It's takeover season yet again in the PSB sector. PNB is likely to take over three smaller banks, namely, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), Andhra Bank, and Allahabad Bank. The government has been striving to revive the health of public sector banks. In February, the government jad announced a recapitalisation tranche of Rs 48,239 crore for as many as 12 public sector banks in a bid to take them out of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework. Their lending ability was constrained by RBI when they were put under this framework. PNB was already in the news last month for a possible merger with Union Bank of India and Bank of India.

Maruti finds itself in some hot water, with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) which has been investigating it for about ten months, declaring that Maruti's "resale price maintenance" is anti-competitive. This is similar to what we saw with Hyundai in 2017, when the India unit was fined over $12 million. That order was squashed in an appeals court but the CCI is fighting it at the Supreme Court. Maruti, with more than 50% market share, is much more likely to get into more serious trouble than Hyundai, whose market share in 2017 was about 14%.

related news

Reliance Industries has toppled the IOC on the ranking chart of the biggest company by revenue in India. Reliance in the 2018-19 fiscal year that ended 31 March, reported a turnover of Rs 6.23 lakh crore. In comparison, IOC posted a turnover of Rs 6.17 lakh crore for the fiscal, according to regulatory filings by the two companies. It also has the highest gross debt of Rs 2.87 lakh crore at the end of March 2019.

Other highlights:

Bonobo mothers are their sons' best wingmen; rhesus monkeys with human brain genes have been birthed in a lab in China, and these monkeys have better short term memory; Jamie Oliver's restaurant empire is collapsing in Britain; Sridevi's Mom is a huge hit in China; medical-cannabis company Tilray's CEO Brendan Kennedy is the second highest paid executive in the world with $256 million.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 08:39 pm

tags #business news #Current Affairs #Editor's Pick of the Day #Podcast

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th R ...

IAF Successfully Tests Aerial Version of Supersonic BrahMos Cruise Mis ...

Technical Snags Cannot be Ruled Out Completely, Says DMRC a Day After ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Must Play Roles Perfectly to Ma ...

No Transit Accommodation in Hotels for Newly-elected Lok Sabha Members ...

Robin van Persie Tells Manchester United to Give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ...

SC Stays Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh's Arrest Till May 28

Security Tightened for Naidu, Jagan As Andhra Pradesh Gears Up For Cou ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.