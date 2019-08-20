Digging Deeper | All you need to know about the Assam National Register for Citizens

A month ago, the Supreme Court extended the last date for publication of the Assam National Register for Citizens by a month, from July 31 to August 31. Both the Centre and the Assam government had requested the extension so that wrongful inclusions and exclusions could be verified. But, the Court refused to entertain their request for re-verification of 20% of the draft NRC data.

The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the turn of the year 2018, on January 1. This draft included the names of about 1.9 people out of the 3.29 people who applied for the NRC. The NRC exercise in Assam has drawn protests, criticisms and questions from various quarters on various counts – how do you identify genuine citizens when many of them do not have documents? Is it okay to expel someone who has been in India from before the cut-off date but cannot produce documents? What would one actually do with the people identified as illegal immigrants? Where would one send them to, and would Bangladesh take them back? On the other hand, both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Central government have been firm that India cannot be a haven for refugees – as the solicitor general put it before the Supreme Court, “India cannot be the refugee capital of the world”. The Centre has been unequivocal about sending the illegal immigrants from across the border in Bangladesh back to where they belong. In fact, the Centre and the ruling BJP have expressed the idea of extending the exercise to other states, eventually covering the entire population of India.

So, what exactly is the NRC? What is it meant to accomplish? How, when and why did it begin?

Even though it is only in recent months that the Assam NRC has been in the news and been a hotly debated topic, the issue that it seeks to address goes back a long way, a really long way. The NRC idea first came into being in 1951. The NRC was conceived as a register containing the names of all genuine citizens of India. The idea was to identify illegal immigrants, particularly in Assam, where there was a problem of people coming in across the border from Bangladesh (of course, Bangladesh was then East Pakistan, since it became an independent nation only in 1971). The first NRC was done following the 1951 census. But the issue that brought about the NRC in the first place goes back even further.

The migration into Assam is not an issue of independent India alone, and not from Bangladesh alone. Assam, being a fertile land, probably always drew people who wanted a better life. Assam in the early part of the nineteenth century, was under the control of the Burmese empire, as did parts to its east, like Manipur. The first event that accelerated the migration issue was possibly the First Anglo-Burmese war of 1824 and events leading up to it.

To set matters in perspective right at the outset, when we talk about Assam in relation to the history of the NRC and the matters leading up to it, we are referring not so much to the Indian state of Assam as we know it now, but to the area of Assam, which over decades and centuries has been the homeland of the Assamese people and their own distinctive culture. It is to do more with what one might call the idea of Assam.

The First Anglo-Burmese war started with small skirmishes over land, before escalating. The war, which lasted about two years, ended in 1826 with the Treaty of Yandabo which left the Burmese kingdom defeated and crippled and the land and people devastated. With the end of the war, Assam came into the possession of the British. However, in the aftermath of the war, there was a lot of immigration into Assamese lands from the SouthEast, across the areas around the current-day India-Bangladesh border. People poured in, seeking homes and livelihoods in fertile lands. Most of the influx was from the Bengali areas. The British were largely unconcerned, and the migration continued. Gradually but perceptibly changed the demographics in the Assamese lands, especially in the outlying areas and districts. Even as early as 1931, there was a mention in the census report that flagged the impending problem; “Probably the most important event in the province during the last 25 years- an event, moreover, which seems likely to alter permanently the whole feature of Assam and to destroy the whole structure of Assamese culture and civilization has been the invasion of a vast horde of land-hungry immigrants.”

Post-Partition, if anything, the issue became worse. Violence and communal riots were witnesses at various places. But, along the borders and across them, it led to large movements of population. Hundreds of thousands of refugees came across the border from the erstwhile East Pakistan into India. But it was not just refugees fleeing the violence and the riots. There were also people seeking, perhaps, a better life. A White paper published by the Assam government in 2012 numbers the illegal migrants into Assam following Partition at 500,000.

While a wider historical perspective gives a better grounding to the issue as a whole, it was the post-Partition influx that provided the immediate impetus for the formulation of the National Register of Citizens. As the influx from across the border continued and threatened to prove unmanageable and untenable, the Government of India, in 1950, came out with the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act. The name of the Act stated the objective clearly, and the NRC was the means considered to identify the immigrants to be expelled. The 1951 census was on its way, and it became a convenient means for identifying the persons. The NRC, 1951, prepared after the 1951 Census was a document that listed every house in every village, with the number of people staying in each dwelling and their names and other particulars.

However, implementation was not easy. Time passed, and the influx continued. In the 1961 census, the infiltration was pegged at 2,20,691 persons. With nothing much happening on the ground, in 1965 the Central and Assam governments made another move to complete the NRC and to issue identity cards based on it. Soon, however, the government found this to be unfeasible and dropped the idea.

Time passed. Bangladesh was formed in 1971, and in 1976 the Centre issued a notification giving 1971, the year of the formation of Bangladesh, as the cut-off period, and said nobody who came in before that year would be deported.

Things began to boil over in 1979. Students came together in protest, demanding the detention, disenfranchisement and deportation of illegal immigrants. The Assam Movement, headed by the All Assam Students Union and the Assam Gana Sangram Parishad, proceeded along its violent way for six years, exhausting the state, till the Assam Accord of 1985 brought normalcy back to the state. The Accord put the cut-off date as 1 January 1966, with the specification that people between that date and the originally mentioned 24 March 1971 would have their names struck off the electoral rolls. Those who came in after 1971 would be deported.

However, nothing really happened on the ground, perhaps on the subsequent realization that updating the NRC and implementing it was humongously difficult.

Again, time passed – a long time – and it was 2013. Acting on writ petitions by the Assam Public Works and the Assam Sammilita Mahasangha, the Supreme Court directed the Central and Assam governments to update the Assam NRC, based on the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Citizenship Rules 2003.

And, with that, we come to the NRC issue that is in the news now, with the Supreme Court’s ruling that set in motion the monumental task of updating the NRC, which had been done as a one-time activity in 1951.

The impact of the NRC is likely to be wide-ranging. The updated NRC should provide a more accurate figure about the number of illegal migrants in Assam. It will also give the government access to vital data which can be a dependable basis for the promulgation and implementation of policies. With what could eventually turn into a definitive list of citizens, the problem of Bangladeshi migrants and infiltrators can be dealt with in a much more effective manner. Once due process based on the NRC is set in place, the system should be able to deal with the problem with relative ease. For bona fide Indian Bengalis in Assam, this could prove beneficial because in the current continuing situation there is nothing really to distinguish them from their Bangladeshi counterparts; the implementation of the NRC would be a welcome reprieve for them.

However, as history has shown, it may not be all that simple and all that smooth. If there were problems with implementing the NRC probably because of which it hasn’t been implemented after nearly 70 years after it was first conceived, we are getting to know what they might have been. The process itself has been exhaustive, attempting to cover all bases to see that it is as comprehensive and as correct as it be. After the long drawn out verification process was gone through, the first draft of the NRC, was published on 1 January 2018. The draft included about 1.9 crore names out of the 3.29 crore applicants who were processed. The rest of the names were still being verified, and would be included in the later draft.

When the final draft was released, pending appeal by people against their non-inclusion, about 4 million residents of the state of Assam were excluded. This has given rise to a hue and cry over the entire mechanism and the methodology it used. There have been charges that it discriminated against religious and linguistic minorities. The statements of BJP leaders that while Bangladeshi Muslims would be deported, non-Muslims could be welcomed to settle after due process as refugees and oppressed minorities, has brought in charges of a motivated approach biased against Muslims.

Cases have already come up that show up the weaknesses inherent in such a vast exercise. There have been instances of ex-government servants being excluded, of the families of people who have served in the Indian army not finding their names in the list, of families where a few members are included and other not. Further, some people whose names were part of the first draft found that they had been excluded in the final list.

Some of these problems have cropped up as a result of faulty processes and implementation. The inclusion of multiple governmental agencies in the exercise has led to some confusion, with the various agencies not coordinating properly and sharing data. Yes, there is a mechanism for redressal, where people with complaints can apply for re-verification; but, how do you effectively process reverification requests from an exclusion list of 4 million? There is also the possibility that a large enough number of people could resort to seeking judicial relief, which could seriously affect the courts. And, there is of course the question of what happens to those who finally end up out of the list? If they were to be sent back, would Bangladesh accept them? What would happen if they shrugged their shoulders and said these people were never their citizens? Such an action would also attract unfavourable international attention. Will everyone be able to access adequate legal counsel for a fair stab at making their case to be included in the NRC?

The process of implementation of the NRC is sure to be the beginning of another set of questions and problems, just as the illegal migration itself has posed for all these decades for Assam. Then comes the question of extending this exercise to the rest of India, where any exclusion list is likely to produce a much greater uproar in the absence of any perceptible and easily identifiable problem with illegals.