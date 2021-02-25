English
D-Street Talk Podcast | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

It was an unfortunate day on Wednesday but we are evolving well. In the coming days, we will be able to create better systems to give a seamless experience to the investors and people who are participating in the activities at the exchange, says Thakkar.

Swati Verma
February 25, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST

When we are dealing with technology, it is very difficult to say when will the next snag, or tech glitch occur or what issue we will come across next, but what is important is that we have progressed well as trading on the NSE was finally resumed. Further, these types of issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment, says Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director at Angel Broking in a D-Street Talk podcast with Moneycontrol.

It was an unfortunate day on Wednesday but we are evolving well. In the coming days, we will be able to create better systems to give a seamless experience to the investors and people who are participating in the activities at the exchange.

Having said that, let's keep in mind that technology has played a vital role in the country. Today, we are able to serve 99 percent of the pincode due to technology. But, there is a contingency that should be kept in mind that someday it may act weird. It is very difficult to have a foresight about what can go wrong but the important thing is just because of one unfortunate or bad day, we cannot undermine the advantages of technology, Thakkar says further.
