D-Street Talk podcast | Conservative investors’ can also generate wealth via Multi Asset fund: Santosh Singh

Are you a conservative investor and are reluctant to deploy cash in equities? Well, the answer to your question is Multi-Asset fund which will meet the needs of an investor who is slightly conservative but is looking for slightly superior returns, says Santosh Kumar Singh, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal AMC in the D-Street Podcast with Moneycontrol.

Multi Asset fund is a product designed with an objective to achieve gradual wealth creation for relatively conservative investors.

In order to service the investors with a conservative risk profile, there is a higher component of debt in the portfolio constituency.

“If investors are looking for FD-beating returns, this is a good theme which investors can look at. We backtested our fund for the past 18 years and found that this fund on a rolling 3-years basis never had negative returns,” added Singh.

“The performances points to the fact that the fund is less volatile. Also, this asset class is good for those investors who are looking for less volatility and slightly superior returns than treasury,” he added.

