Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Talk | Not fiscal deficit but quality of expenditure will be important factor for D-Street

The street will be focused on the demand revival measures but rural and urban by leaving more money in the hand of the consumer.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Indian market is getting into the Budget with lot of hopes and expectations which could help spur demand in an economy that recorded its slowest pace of growth in the last 11 years.

The big number which investors watch out for is the Fiscal Deficit number but this time it is the quality of expenditure which most investors would be tracking, Rajesh Cheruvu, Chief Investment Officer, Validus Wealth said in a podcast with Moneycontrol.

The street will be focused on the demand revival measures but rural and urban by leaving more money in the hand of the consumer. The other factor which the D-Street will be tracking is the fiscal deficit number, said Cheruvu.

“If the govt decides to shift the goal post (raise the target), investors would be interested in knowing what is the quality of spend. If the spending is more towards investment and infrastructure will be welcomed,” he said.

He further added that if the Govt. decides to defer the fiscal deficit target by 2 years market might not get concerned, but it should not be populist measures. “As long as the spending is not a doll out, markets will take it positively,” said Cheruvu.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 10:58 am

tags #Budget 2020 #MARKET OUTLOOK #Podcast #Rajesh Cheruvu

