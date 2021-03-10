English
Coronavirus Essential podcast | Rajasthan alleges vaccine shortage, Centre refutes claims; India to send 45 million shots to Pakistan

Tune in to this podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
March 10, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma's remarks that the state is left with only two days of coronavirus vaccine sparked a controversy on March 10, with the Centre denying the claim.

Meanwhile, India is likely to send 45 million doses of Made-in-India vaccines to Pakistan under an agreement with GAVI alliance.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Mar 10, 2021 07:25 pm

