Coronavirus Essential podcast | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Tune in to this podcast for all top and latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 06:11 PM IST

The Government of India has suspended all flights originating from the UK to India until December 31, due to the rising spread of a new coronavirus strain in that country.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the Drug Controller General of India is reviewing the application of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use in India.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Dec 21, 2020 06:11 pm

